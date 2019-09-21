Rugby News: Rugby World Cup 2019 Australia vs Fiji Result and Highlights

Australia vs Fiji Rugby World Cup 2019

The second match of the Rugby World Cup 2019 took place on 21st September at Sapporo Dome, Japan. In what was an extremely intense encounter, Australia squared off with Fiji in a Group D fixture. Australia were the stronger side, but Fiji gave them a fight. Fiji started well, but in the end, Australia overcame their opponents by a margin of 18 points.

Final Score: Australia 39-21 Fiji

So without further ado, let's look at the highlights of the match.

Match #2: Australia vs Fiji Highlights

Ben O'Keefe, who was the referee of the match, blew his whistle, and the game started.

Australia conceded a penalty and Fiji scored three points because of the unique kicking style of Ben Volavola.

In the first try of the match by Fiji, Tuisova managed to beat his opponent, and Yato was there to give backup on the inside and scored in the corner.

A penalty was conceded by Australia but Fiji failed to score this time.

Lealiifano tried to score but was not able to make it as Australia looked to spread wide.

Again, a penalty against Australia and Fiji got three points as a result of a very extraordinary kick from the deep.

A penalty from Australia once again, and three points to Fiji as the score became Australia 7-14 Fiji.

This time, the penalty was against Fiji, but Australia failed to convert it into a goal.

A try by Hodge from Australia. Hooper decided to go for it and they got across the lineout as Hodge completed it at the corner.

An injury break ensued as Campese Ma’afu was attended to. The half time whistle blew with the scoreline reading Australia 12-14 Fiji.

The second half of the match started with Australia having the ball.

An excellent try by Fiji. Nayacalevu sprinted away through the middle, and nobody could catch him as he gave Fiji a nine-point lead.

A penalty against Fiji and Australia managed to get precious three points.

A try by Australia which brought them very close to Fiji. Latu was the one to do it with fantastic team support.

There were two penalties against Fiji already, but they conceded another one and hence were shown a yellow card. Also, Latu from Australia gave another 5 points to Australia by scoring a try.

One more try by Australia as they increased the lead to 11 points. Kerevi was the man to do it.

One more try by Koroibete resulted in Australia moving to a score of 39, thereby virtually ensuring a victory.

The referee blew the whistle, and Australia won the game with the final score reading Australia 39-21 Fiji.

Fiji started very well, but in the second half, Australia came back strongly and won the game by a huge margin.

