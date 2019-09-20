Rugby News: Rugby World Cup 2019 Japan vs Russia Result and Highlights

Rabia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 20 Sep 2019, 20:30 IST

Japan vs Russia Rugby World Cup 2019

The Rugby World Cup 2019 has begun in Tokyo, and the first match was between Russia and Japan. Japan came into the ground as favourites and were lead by Captains Leitch and Russia Artemyev. Russia scared Japan at the start of the game, but Japan won the match with a huge difference.

Final Score: Japan 30-10 Russia

So without further ado, let's come to the result and highlights of the match.

Match #1, Japan vs. Russia Highlights

Nigel Owens, who was the referee of the match, blew his whistle, and the game started.

Japan failed to claim kick-off. Russia's hooker, Stanislav Selskii, grabbed the ball and rumbled in the hosts.

Russia earned plenty as Japan failed to roll away.

Golosnitsky picked the first try of the tournament as Japan failed to collect the ball from him and Yury Kushnarev added another two points.

Try by Japan as outside centre Timothy Lafaele passed the ball to Matsushima while being half-tackled by Russia.

Matsushima lost the ball forward to Artemyev and lost a Try because of a last-ditch tackle in the corner.

Another Try by Japan after a long wait. Matsushima earned his second try of the match and the tournament. There was plenty of space on the right-wing and he had enough time to run in towards the posts.

After the first half of the match, the score was Japan 12-7 Russia. Russia started brilliantly, but Japan came back into the game eventually.

There was excellent defensive work by Dorofeev at the start of the second half.

Tamura scored a three-pointer on a penalty as Russia failed to roll away.

Japan scored another Try as Labuschagne got the ball away while making a tackle, and sprinted through Russian defence to cross the try line.

Nikita Vavilin from Russia tried very hard to score, but Japan didn't give even an inch with a strong defence

Russia scored a three-pointer as a result of a penalty, and the score was Japan 20-10 Russia.

A penalty was given by Russia and Japan again managed to get a lead of 13 points.

One more Try by Matsushima. He scored a hat-trick after a poor kick by Artemyev.

The referee blew his whistle, and Japan won the game by a massive lead of 20 points.

This was a party night for the fans of Japan as their team played well and Russia was entirely out of the game in the second half.

