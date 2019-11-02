Rugby News: South Africa lift Rugby World Cup for the third time after beating England

South Africa won the Rugby World Cup 2019

Finally, the day all the rugby fans around the world were waiting to arrive. The final of the Rugby World Cup 2019 took place between South Africa and England on 2nd November at International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama City.

Before this edition, South Africa had won the World Cup twice, and they were eyeing to get their hands on the trophy for the third time. England was looking to win the World Cup for the second time after they won the trophy against Australia in 2003.

England came into the final after pulling off a shocking victory against New Zealand in the semi-finals by defeating them by 19-7. South Africa, on the other side, entered the final by winning a tight clash against Wales in the semi-finals.

South Africa were considered as the top contenders for the World Cup after New Zealand were knocked out. In the first half of the match, South Africa scored 12 points while England scored 6 points. In the second of the game, South Africa left England way behind them as they put 20 points on the board while England managed to score only 6.

Final Score: South Africa 32-12 England

Main points: England versus South Africa

South Africa scored two tries in the match, and both the tries were converted by Handre Pollard. England, on the other hand, couldn't manage to score even a single try in the whole game.

Handre Pollard from South Africa was the top scorer of the match, bagging more than half of the points scored by South Africa with six penalties and two conversions. Farrell from England followed him with 12 points on the board.

The Springboks pulled win by a margin of 20 points, which is the biggest since 1999 when Australia beat France 35-12. South Africa won the Rugby World Cup for the third time. They had won it in 1995 and then12 years later in 2007.

