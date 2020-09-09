'Rugby is the most widespread sport in India and nobody knows it,' says Rahul Bose

Former Indian rugby player and veteran Bollywood actor Rahul Bose recently spoke to Sportskeeda and revealed that rugby is the most widespread sport in India. He pointed out that the sport is being played in 35% of Indian districts but people do not know much about it since it is not being broadcasted.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Rahul Bose talked about rugby's future in India. The Indian National Rugby Union Team is currently at 86th place in the world rankings, and Bose believes that the team could progress soon.

Rahul Bose explains how rugby is growing in India

A proud moment for Indian Rugby! 🇮🇳🏉

Rugby has been included in @IndiaSports list which will now qualify meritorious rugby athletes for consideration under sports quota for group C positions in central government! @KirenRijiju @asiarugby @WorldRugby @SocGen_India pic.twitter.com/ifIYZJ4F89 — Rugby India (@RugbyIndia) September 2, 2020

When asked about the current status of rugby and its future in India, Rahul Bose replied:

"My answer is going to shock you. Rugby is the most widespread sport in the country, and nobody knows it. Today, out of 28 states and eight union territories, rugby is played in 24 states."

Rahul Bose then stated that some of the best men's and women's rugby players in India come from Bhubaneshwar, Delhi NCR, Haryana, the Northeast region, tribal areas of Chattisgarh, Saraswatipur and the southern states of the country.

Speaking about the reason why many people were unaware of Indian rugby, Bose continued:

"The only reason why anybody does not know about it is that it is not on television, and that is the last step for the sport. Once it gets on the television, you will be shocked by the number of people who'll be watching."

Rahul Bose explained that there was a tremendous interest in rugby among Indian players, adding that this would greatly help to grow the sport. He concluded by saying that the fans who enjoy watching kabaddi would certainly enjoy rugby on their TV screens, too.