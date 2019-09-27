Rugby World Cup 2019: Argentina and Tonga look to bounce back from opening losses

France v Argentina - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group C

Pool C action of the 2019 Rugby World Cup continues on Saturday when Argentina face Tonga at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka.

Temperatures are expected to soar on Saturday with a high chance of rain in Osaka. This is in complete contrast to the humid weather that has hampered several performances so far in the tournament.

Both sides lost their respective openers and will be treating this fixture as a must-win in order to remain in contention for qualification.

Argentina narrowly lost to France in a hard-fought battle that ended 23-21. Argentina managed to put a bonus point on the board, having lost by fewer than 7 points. Tonga, on the other hand, lost their opening match to Pool favourites England 35-3, but put in a commendable performance at the Sapporo Dome.

Both these sides have met previously at a World Cup, a match which Argentina won 45-16.

Key Talking Points: Argentina

The Pumas are likely to stick to their forward-focused style of play in order to find a way through Tonga and secure the victory.

Hooker Julian Montoya is the tipsters' pick to be crowned Man of the Match after putting in a solid shift as a substitute against France, scoring a try for his country.

Argentina have experienced a string of narrow losses of late - they have lost their last 6 tests by 6 points or less - and they will look to turn that around here.

Key Talking Points: Tonga

The Pacific Islanders will be without Kurt Morath, whose tournament has been cut short after suffering an injury against England. James Faiva will come in at fly-half.

It wasn’t until late in the game that England earned their bonus point against the Tongans whose defensive efforts proved problematic for the Englishmen.

Tonga's lack of attacking threat proved to be their downfall against England but Head Coach Toutai Kefu has stated that the return of Telusa Veainu from injury should help alleviate concerns in this area.