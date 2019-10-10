Rugby World Cup 2019: Argentina finish third in Pool C after a comfortable win over USA

Argentina played its last match of Rugby World Cup 2019 against USA on 9th October at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Saitama Prefecture, Kumagaya City.

Argentina was already out of the tournament as England and France already qualified from Pool C for the quarterfinals.

USA was also out of the race but was yet to play one more match in the tournament against Tonga. Although they couldn't proceed to the knockouts, Argentina hoped to finish at the third spot in Pool C.

Argentina stepped as the favourites as USA didn't put even a single point on the board in the tournament. The match was one-sided as Argentina won it with a massive lead of 30 points, scoring 19 points in the first half and 28 in the second half while USA managed to score only 17 points in the full game.

Final Score: Argentina 47-17 USA

Main Points: Argentina vs USA

Nicolas Sanchez from Argentina was the top scorer of the match, who pocketed 15 points for his side by kicking in one try and five conversions in the whole game. While for USA, Scully was the highest score taker who pocketed two tries over the entire match to add 10 points in the scoreboard for his side.

Tuculet scored two tries for Argentina that made him the player to score the highest number of tries along with Scully from USA.

Although Argentina collected a bonus point in the game by scoring four tries, but finished at the third place in Pool C of Rugby World Cup 2019 and thus not qualifying for the quarter-finals.

USA was yet to register a win in the tournament, and they would get their last chance to do so against Tonga, who also didn't put any points on the board yet.

Argentina had a disappointing World Cup campaign, but they managed to finish in third place while USA must be able to pull off a victory against Tonga in their last game of the tournament.

