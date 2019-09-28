Rugby World Cup 2019: Argentina vs Tonga Result and Highlights

Argentina v Tonga - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group C

The clash between Argentina and Tonga from Pool C of Rugby World Cup 2019 took place on 28th September at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka Prefecture, Higashiosaka City. Argentina and Tonga were yet to register a win in their World Cup campaign. While Argentina lost to France with a difference of mere two points, Tonga was completely squared off by England in their opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Argentina entered the field as favorites. In the first half of the match, Argentina scored 28 points and was not able to add anything to it in the second half but still won the game with a lead of 16 points.

Final Score: Argentina 28-12 Tonga

Argentina vs. Tonga match highlights

The first try of the match came for Argentina as a result of lovely teamwork. Montoya was the one to take initiative and complete it in the corner followed by a conversion from Urdipilleta.

One more try by Montoya brought 5 points for Argentina, and it was Urdipilleta again who added the extras. Montoya can become the top try scorer of the tournament if he continuous his form.

The pair of Montoya and Urdapilleta again did an excellent job with the try and the conversion while Tonga was deprived of the scoring ideas.

Tonga was finally able to open their account in the match courtesy Veainu who scored a fantastic try and Takulua with the conversion.

After half time, Argentina was way ahead of Tonga and enjoyed a lead of 21 points.

The second half started on a positive note for Tonga as Veainu again scored a try and pocketed five more points for his side with a diving finish.

Nicolas Sanchez failed to gather points for Argentina as a penalty was called against Tonga.

The match was over as the referee blew the whistle and Argentina won the game with the scoreline reading Argentina 28-12 Tonga.

Argentina moved to second place in the points table of Pool C with 6 points after winning this game.

