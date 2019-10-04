Rugby World Cup 2019: Australia aim to secure second place in match with minnows Uruguay

Australia v Wales - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group D

Pool D continues on Saturday when current third-placed Australia entertain dark horses Uruguay at Oita Stadium.

A win for the Wallabies will see them leapfrog Fiji who sit in second place after beating Georgia on Thursday.

Should they achieve a bonus point victory over the South Americans then they may temporarily move to the top of the table, with leaders Wales set to play on Wednesday.

Uruguay shocked the Rugby Union world with a victory over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby World Cup 2019. They then went on to lose 33-7 to fellow underdogs Georgia.

A second place finish for Australia is likely to set up a quarterfinal encounter against England, who currently lead in Pool C.

Key Talking Points: Australia

The Wallabies are unlikely to top the group due to their defeat to Wales. Second place should come easy for them with their final match against Fiji most likely to cause an upset.

Australia are reported to be rotating their squad for this fixture making a total of thirteen changes to the side that faced Wales on Sunday,

Michael Cheika will hand a World Cup debut to 19-year-old winger Jordan Petaia. This will be the first time an Australian player been given a World Cup debut since 2007.

Key Talking Points: Uruguay

Los Teros will make nine changes to the starting XV that lost to Georgia with center Andres Vilaseca set to lead his country out as captain.

Hooker Facundo Gattas is unavailable for the next three matches after being sent off against Georgia for a shoulder to head challenge.

Uruguay are unlikely to finish third in Pool D after losing to Georgia. They are not expected get a result against Australia and their victory against Fiji is likely to be the closest thing to a tangible achievement.