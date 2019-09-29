Rugby World Cup 2019: Australia clash with Wales in decisive Pool D encounter

The action continues as part of the Rugby World Cup 2019 after the host nation Japan shocked the world of Rugby Union with a monumental 19-12 win over Ireland.

On Sunday, the tournament moves back to the capital where Australia take on Wales in a blockbuster Pool D decisive match.

Both sides head into the match on high momentum after winning their opening matches. Australia held out against a strong and persistent Fiji side, whilst Wales powered their way past Georgia in 43-14 victory.

This match potentially serves as a decider for a first-place finish in Pool D, given that the other teams in Pool D could be potentially easier opponents for both Australia and Wales.

The previous five meetings have seen Australia win 4 matches while Wales have just the one win. Typically, they are low scoring events with small scoring margins, which makes this game all the more important as a win for either side is likely to kick start their campaign and set them off as frontrunners of the Pool.

Key Talking Points: Australia

Reece Hodge has received a ban for his high tackle against Fiji and will not return to the squad for three weeks. According to reports, Adam Ashley-Cooper will take his place for this match.

The Wallabies are certain to make several changes to the squad following their mediocre performance against Fiji. Notably, Will Genia and Bernard Foley will be stepping in to allow rest for Nic White and Christian Lealiifano.

Australia have come under criticism since making it to the final in the 2015 edition of the Rugby World Cup. They have not won any major tournament since and are lacking discipline and organisation both going forward, with their defensive unit also looking shaky.

Key Talking Points: Wales

Wales tend to use set pieces to create point-scoring opportunities. They will have no problem approaching the game with a physical mindset that could see referee Romain Poite have a tough time controlling the game.

Wales will be without lock forward Cory Hill, who will miss out because of injury. Bradley Davies will come in to take his place.

Wales are currently enjoying a higher global ranking than their opponents. After Japan’s victory over Ireland, they are now in 3rd place, with Australia adrift in 6th place.