Rugby World Cup 2019: Australia move to the top spot in Pool D after 45-10 win over Uruguay

Rabia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 06 Oct 2019, 12:22 IST

Australia v Uruguay - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group D

Australia picked up a massive 45-10 victory over Uruguay on 5th October 2019 that took the Kangaroos to the top spot on the Pool D points table as part of the Rugby World Cup 2019 at the Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture.

The Kangaroos' dominance was on exhibition right through the whole match as their opponents were never given a chance to make a comeback into the match. The Australians scored seven tries in the game, as a result of which they grabbed a bonus point that helped them jump to the top spot on the points table.

In the first half of the match, Australia scored 19 points while Uruguay picked up just three points while in the second half, the former picked up a whopping total of 26 points and won the game by a massive 35-point margin.

Final Score: Australia 45-10 Uruguay

Highlights

Haylett-Petty scored the first try of the match for Australia from the corner after collecting a throw from Kurtley Beale, and the five-pointer was followed by a conversion by Christian Lealiifano close to the right touchline.

A penalty was called against Australia and Berchesi from Uruguay made no mistake with the kick to score a three-pointer for his side.

Soon, a yellow card was shown to Adam Coleman from Australia as he pulled off a dangerous tackle which saw Australia reduced to 14 men.

Yet, that did not affect them as 19-year-old debutant Jordan Petaia pocketed his first-ever try after collecting the throw from Beale prior to his run towards the left touchline. Lealifano then pocketed two more points with his second conversion from the match.

Australia's Salakaia-Loto was shown a yellow card, the team's second card in the game for hitting the ball directly on to the head of an Uruguay player, but the penalty was missed.

Tevita Kuridrani scored another try for Australia courtesy of initiation from Beale and some help from Petaia, but Lealiifano missed the conversion.

At half time, Australia enjoyed a lead of 16 points.

The second half started on a positive note for Australia as Lealiifano passed the ball quickly to Kuridrani, and the latter sprinted very fast to score a try before Lealiifano added two more points with a crisp conversion.

Yet another pairing brought about another try for Australia as Jack Dempsey threaded the gaps in the defence unit to pass the ball on to Will Genia, who picked up five easy points.

Lealiifano was at the top of his game after he added another conversion post a try from James Slipper, which was the latter's first-ever try.

Haylett-Petty scored the seventh try of the match for Australia through the corner, but Lealiifano missed a conversion attempt.

Despite Australia claiming control of the game all through the second half, Uruguay's Manuel Diana scored the last try of the match, which was followed by a conversion from Felipe Berchesi that brought out the only seven points in the second half for their side.

