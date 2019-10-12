Rugby World Cup 2019: Australia win their last Pool stage game against Georgia by 27-8

Australia v Georgia - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group D

Australia faced off Georgia in another Pool D clash of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 11th October at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka Prefecture. Australia was recently in second place of the Pool D points table after Wales defeated Fiji on 10th October to leapfrog them. The Wallabies had already qualified for the quarterfinals while Georgia was out of the running as they managed to pull off just one victory in the World Cup campaign.

The match took place despite the threat of the Typhoon Hagibis approaching Japan. The typhoon has already resulted in the cancellation of two fixtures this weekend, i.e., New Zealand vs. Italy and England vs. France.

The same can happen to Scotland vs. Japan, on Sunday which would be devastating for the Scots as it is a must-win game for them to advance for the quarterfinals. But there isn't any official statement regarding this yet.

Australia hoped to carry the winning momentum into the quarterfinal stage by triumphing over Georgia and they were successful in doing so.

They came into the ground as favourites, and although it was a low scoring game, they completely squared off Georgia.

In the first half, Australia punched in 10 points on the scoreboard while Georgia only managed to strike on a penalty against the Wallabies.

In the second half of the match, Australia scored 17 points while Georgia managed to score only five. The Wallabies ended their group stages on a positive note.

Final Score: Australia 27-8 Georgia

Main Points: Australia vs. Georgia

Australia scored a total of four tries, out of which two were converted, and Matt Toomua was the one to do both the conversions.

Matt Toomua from Australia also became the top scorer of the match as he scored seven points with two conversions and a three-pointer on a penalty against Georgia.

The yellow card was shown to Isi Naisarani from Australia during the match as he was benched for 10 min in the first half.

Australia collected a bonus point as they scored four tries and moved to the first place in the Pool D points table, leaving Wales in second. While on the other hand, Georgia managed to score only one try that came from Alexander Todua.

Australia will be facing England from Pool C if Wales registers a win against Uruguay.

