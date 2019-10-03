Rugby World Cup 2019: Barrett brothers make history in New Zealand's 63-0 rout of Canada

Ivan Derrick FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 4 // 03 Oct 2019, 14:48 IST

The three brothers before New Zealand's opening match against Samoa

The Barrett brothers – Beauden, Jordie and Scott - made history last night as they each scored tries in New Zealand’s 63-0 win over Canada, becoming the first trio of brothers to achieve the feat in a World Cup match.

Jordie, the youngest of the three, scored the family’s first try of the game in the 9th minute, taking his tally to 42 points in 12 appearances for the All Blacks.

Beauden, the eldest of the three, crossed the line next in the 36th minute and really should have scored again at the end of the game, but unfortunately spilled the ball whilst on his way to scoring in the very humid conditions of Oita. Beauden boasts an impressive All Blacks resume, having racked up 634 points in 79 appearances for his nation.

Scott looked to have ruined the script when he let the ball slip out of his hands whilst grounding a certain try in the first half. Fortunately for him, another opportunity presented itself in the 45th minute on which he capitalized. Scott has scored 15 points in 31 appearances for New Zealand.

Coach Steve Hansen acknowledged what a special triumvirate the Barretts are, saying:

"When you're blessed, you're blessed - and the three of them are blessed. Their parents should be pretty proud tonight."

The Barrett parents were not in attendance on the night, but it was a historic moment nonetheless, with Beauden going on to describe what it meant for the brothers, who are collectively responsible for 691 points and 122 appearances for the New Zealand national team.

"We're very happy and proud and it's just great to be out there at one time and share some pretty special moments. Dad's sitting at home, drinking his Guinness - he's pretty happy."

Kane, an oft-overlooked fourth Barrett brother also played professional rugby but is now retired, a fact that will likely bring little solace to Namibia, the next team in the All Blacks' blistering path.

New Zealand currently sit second in Pool B, trailing Italy by a bonus point, but the All Blacks – and the Barrett brothers - will definitely have their eyes set on a third consecutive Rugby World Cup.