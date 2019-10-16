Rugby World Cup 2019: Broadcast and digital records smashed during Pool stage

The quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup 2019 are nearing after the completion of the Pool stage. Fans all over the world are hyped about it and the tournament has shattered many broadcast, social and digital media records. World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee praised the people of Japan, the teams and fans for delivering the best of the sport, on and off the field.

Rugby World Cup 2019 has captured the hearts and minds of fans across the country.



Japan v Scotland in Yokohama received a record domestic TV audience in Japan. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/4vbiLOaDyT — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 15, 2019

Here are the records shattered during Rugby World Cup 2019:

More than 1.8 million tickets were sold across all 48 matches of Asia’s first Rugby World Cup through the official channels with an average of 99 percent of tickets sold across all venues.

The sales that began in January 2018 with priority group lotteries alone resulted in over 600,000 tickets sold. These generated a ticket revenue of ¥26 billion ($236.4 million).

The tournament has attracted a record 864,000 fans who attended fan zones. The zones were packed with many people watching rugby for the first time.

The peak audience recorded at the World Cup was 50 million during NHK’s broadcast of the clash between Japan and Scotland. The hosts secured their first-ever quarter-final place after beating the Scots.

An audience of more than 30 million was recorded for Japan versus Samoa on NTV, 30 million on NHK for Japan’s famous win over Ireland and 20 million for their opening match against Russia.

Rugby World Cup 2019 Organising Committee CEO Akira Shimazu said that:

“The host cities have been fantastic. They have played their part in full. Never has a nation been so unified behind a tournament and never have we seen so many people greeting the teams at training sessions, hotels and public events. It has been remarkable. I would like to pay particular tribute to Kamaishi, whose unbreakable spirit has captured hearts around the world."

"The teams have certainly played their part, delivering spectacular action. We now look forward to four excellent quarter-finals and continued superb support from the Japanese public as the host nation plays a historic first-ever knock out match.”

