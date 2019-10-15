Rugby World Cup 2019: Bundee Aki out of the tournament after ban is upheld in disciplinary hearing

Rabia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 15 Oct 2019, 20:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bundee Aki was sent off for a dangerous tackle during Ireland's Pool A match against Samoa.

Bundee Aki was cited for an act of a foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackling) in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A match against Samoa on 12th October. He was sent off for a high tackle on UJ Seuteni. As a result, he was banned for six weeks and had to attend a disciplinary hearing on 14th October in Tokyo.

He contested to overturn the decision to be available for the quarter-finals against New Zealand on 19th October. However, the committee did not find the referee’s decision wrong, and the red card was upheld. However, considering the player’s good disciplinary record, the committee reduced the six-week ban to three weeks.

The decision means that Bundee Aki will not be able to play Ireland’s quarter-final against New Zealand on 19th October, the semi-final and final of Rugby World Cup 2019 should Ireland qualify for these games.

The independent Judicial Committee was chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia) joined by former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) and former referee Valeriu Toma (Romania).

In a statement, members of the Committee said.

“The player sought to overturn the red card. Having considered all the angles of the incident, together with evidence from the player and his representatives, the committee upheld the decision of the refere.”

Bundee Aki has 48 hours appeal against this three weeks ban but he is set to miss Saturday's quarter-final against the All Blacks.

Ireland's Rugby governing board, IRFU, also commented on the situation.

"Irish management are disappointed with the outcome of Bundee’s hearing and will review the Judicial Committee’s written report once received.”

Advertisement

Bundee Aki's absence will vacate a spot for Robbie Henshaw, who is fit again to partner Garry Ringrose in midfield for the Irish.

Keep an eye on Sportskeeda for the latest Rugby News.