Rugby World Cup 2019: Champions New Zealand take on challengers South Africa in blockbuster opening game

The All Blacks at practice led by captain Kieran Read (right).

The reigning Rugby World Cup champions New Zealand are in action later today against South Africa at Yokohama National Stadium in Kanagawa prefecture as they embark on a quest to defend their title in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event/

The All Blacks are big favourites amongst most bookmakers to retain the title with the Springboks are in 2nd. Skipper Kieran Read will continue to lead his team out as captain before ending his Rugby Union career with the conclusion of the tournament.

Hot prospect Rieko Ioane is likely to raise eyebrows with his speed, strength and scoring ability. The young Blues player is likely to take his position at center or wing. By the end of 2018 he had tallied a total of 22 tries in 24 games for his country.

Head Coach Steve Hansen will step down at the end of the tournament after a seven-year tenure that lead the All Blacks to their 2015 Word Cup title.

Despite heading into the tournament as champions and favorites, the All Blacks have endured a run of poor form since their 2015 victory. In 2017 they lost to the Lions ending a long unbeaten run and failed to beat South Africa in the last two meetings between the sides.

The Springboks, on the other hand, head into the fixture riding on a wave of momentum after beating Argentina and Australia in their prior 2 matches to the tournament.

Rumor has it that Rassie Erasmus and his men have been settling their nerves and preparing for their opening fixture with a visit to Tokyo’s Disney Land Resort.

Siya Kolisi is set to retain his captaincy and lead his team out as skipper whilst Makazole Mapimpi is the hot prospect to watch at number 11.

The weather is likely to have an influence on the game with heavy rain predicted in Yokohama. It is likely that kicking will play a part in the slippery conditions.

The previous three meetings between the sides have seen each team take a victory along with a draw. This match may well provide an insight into the eventual outcome of the tournament.