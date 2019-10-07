Rugby World Cup 2019: England advance to quarter-finals after a comfortable win against Argentina

England and Argentina in action in Group C at the Rugby World Cup 2019.

England were back in action against Argentina in a Pool C clash of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 5th October at Tokyo Stadium. England came into game top of the Pool, with 10 points and within touching distance of a spot in the quarter-finals. After winning the game 39-10, they hoped to cement their place on top in the points table before the quarter-finals.

It was a must-win game for Argentina to keep their World Cup hopes alive. England completely squared of Argentina in the whole match and the latter was able to score only twice in the game.

England scored 15 points in the first half of the game while Argentina could only manage 3. In the second half, England scored a total of 24 points, thus, winning the game with a 29 points lead.

Final Score: England 39-10 Argentina

Highlights

Argentina was the first to score points with a beautiful kick from Urdapilleta as a penalty was called against England.

Jonny May scored the first try of the match from the corner after collecting the ball from his teammate George Ford, who was tackled by two players, but there was no conversion.

Argentina was down to 14 men as a red card was shown to Lavanini after he led with his shoulder to hit Farrell on the head. He became the fifth player to get a red card in Rugby World Cup 2019.

George Ford threw the ball towards him before Elliot Daly scored a try for his team sprinting through Argentina's defense. Farrell missed conversion again by hitting the post.

One more try from Youngs from England at the touchdown and yet another missed conversion from Farrell.

After half time, England was ahead of Argentina by 12 points.

Argentina looked exhausted as George Ford from England pocketed a try for his team from the corner, and this time Farrell made no mistake with the conversion.

Farrell was getting back in form as he scored a three-pointer after a penalty was called against Argentina.

Finally, the first try came for Argentina in the second half of the match from Moroni, who went through the gaps towards the posts followed by a conversion from Boffelli.

England left Argentina far behind as Nowell scored a try after the initiation from Jonny May from the center, followed by yet another conversion from Farrell.

England scored from their sixth try of the match from about 10 meters out, and Luke Cowan-Dickie was the man to do it, and Farrell made the last kick of the game to score the conversion.

England won the match comfortably and made it to the quarter-finals and will be joined by France if they are successful in registering a win against Tonga.

