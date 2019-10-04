Rugby World Cup 2019: England look to cement Pool C top spot in match against Argentina

Alexander Bishop FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 8 // 04 Oct 2019, 06:49 IST

England Media Access

The Red Rose is back in action against Argentina on Saturday as they look to confirm their progression to the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup 2019.

The match will be played at Tokyo Stadium in front of a sell-out crowd of 50,000.

The heat is expected to continue into the weekend with temperatures rising as high as 31 degrees.

England currently sit at the top of Pool C on 10 points with their final match against France likely to decide the overall winners.

The Pumas need a win to keep hopes of progression alive, given that France are likely to win their third Pool game against Tonga on Sunday.

The winners of Pool C will probably face Australia in the quarterfinals whilst the runners up will be rewarded with a fixture with Wales.

Key Talking Points: England

England have secured two bonus point victories in their opening matches and are tipped to clinch a third a here.

Eddie Jones looks set to field a similar starting XV to that which beat Tonga in their opening game. George Kruis is the only change to the side that secured the bonus point in Sapporo.

After a long absence, Mario Vunipola and Jack Nowell return the squad and will be on the bench on Saturday. The pair missed England’s opening two matches through injury.

Key Talking Points: Argentina

Only one change will be made to the Argentina squad that defeated Tonga in their last game. Number eight Tomas Lezana will make way for Javier Ortega Desio.

Hooker Agustin Creevy has described England’s style of play as boring in attempt to ruffle a few feathers in his opponents camp. The veteran will start the game on the bench, however.

The Pumas lost 21-8 to England the last time the two sides played back in 2017.