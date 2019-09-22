Rugby World Cup 2019: England open campaign against Tonga at Sapporo Dome

Alexander Bishop FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 9 // 22 Sep 2019, 14:30 IST

England and Tonga will commence their World Cup campaign later today

Pool C action continues on Sunday when England launch their World Cup campaign against Tonga.

Eddie Jones’ men will be looking to add a second World Cup title to their list of achievements, with the Head Coach firmly emphasising the importance of going all the way in Japan.

Captain Owen Farrell is fully aware of the dire performances England put up at the previous World Cup and will be looking to make amends this time around.

The fly-half has perhaps the best kicking skills in the side and will be heavily relied on. Owen will also be responsible for directing the course of play and initiating attacking moves.

Despite appearing in all but one edition of the Rugby World Cup, Tonga have never made it past the pool stage. This time around, they will be looking to make history by progressing to the latter rounds.

Tonga have played a total of 25 World Cup matches till date, winning seven of them. This includes a stunning 19-14 victory against France in 2011 which shows the outsiders are capable of causing an upset in the early stages.

Newcastle Falcons scrum-half Sonatane Takulua will be one player to keep an eye on with his goal kicking skills. The Tonga international, who will be appearing in his second World Cup, has already tallied 195 points from 34 games for his country.

It's another jam-packed day of action 😀#ENGvTGA coming up soon 🙌



Who are you supporting in this Pool C clash? 🤔#RWC2019 #RWCSapporo pic.twitter.com/6Gj95Yucjw — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 22, 2019

The odds are heavily stacked against Tonga but complacency and a poor run of recent form may work against England here. With France and Argentina also in contention for qualification, this match will prove crucial in determining the group standings.

France currently top Pool C following their 23-21 win over the South Americans on Saturday and England will look to keep pace with the European nation by avoiding an upset later today.