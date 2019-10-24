Rugby World Cup 2019: England ratchet up pressure on favourites New Zealand ahead of blockbuster semi-final

Alexander Bishop FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 5 // 24 Oct 2019, 18:24 IST

England Media Access

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen has insisted that “pressure” will be a factor both sides as his team heads into the Rugby World Cup Semi-final against England on Saturday.

Earlier this week England Coach Eddie Jones kicked off the pre-match banter by accusing New Zealand of spying on England’s training sessions. He went on to claim that his side were under no pressure and it is Hansen’s side who was attempting to achieve something that has never been done before.

New Zealand are aiming to lift the Rugby World Cup trophy for a third time running. This has never been achieved in the competition’s history.

Hansen countered with a reference to England’s poor showing at the 2015 edition of the tournament and stated there is pressure on Jones’ men to reassert their position as a top tier side.

Both sides are on top form and finished their respective pools in first place. They have both won all their games at Japan 2019 excluding the fixtures cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

The winner will take a place in the final and face either South Africa or Wales. The loser will settle for a place in the Bronze Final to determine the 3rd and 4th place finishers.

Key Talking Points: England

George Ford will make a return to the starting XV and start alongside Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi in the centre.

Mind games and banter is a tactic Eddie Jones has used throughout his coaching career. His Australia side beat the All Blacks at the 2003 World Cup after he questioned fly-half Carlos Spencer’s ability to handle pressure during a poor run of form.

Discipline was an issue for England in their quarterfinal match against Australia. They conceded a total of eight penalties.

Key Talking Points: New Zealand

In a surprise squad selection, Hansen has decided to drop flanker Sam Cane and appoint Scott Barrett in the back-row position. Barrett normally plays as a lock.

Steve Hansen will have addressed the discipline issues his side had against Ireland in the quarterfinal. They picked up one yellow card and conceded a total of 13 penalties.

The All Blacks have won the last six meetings between the two sides. In total they have met 41 times, with New Zealand winning 33.