Rugby World Cup 2019: England stun holders New Zealand to reach final

England confirms their World Cup Finals berth

After fantastic wins in the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup 2019, New Zealand and England were set to face each other in the first semi-finals of the tournament on 26th October at International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama City.

Both the teams finished the Pool stages in first place. The winner of the match would go on to face either Wales or South Africa in the final while the other would be set to battle for the third place.

The defending champions New Zealand hoped to make history by winning the Rugby World Cup for a third consecutive time. Rugby fans across the world expected the same but England had other ideas and pulled off one of the shocks of the tournament.

The final whistle goes and @EnglandRugby secure their place in Rugby World Cup Final after beating New Zealand 19-7#ENGvNZL #RWC2019 #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/YheIOiMukW — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 26, 2019

The All Blacks were never ahead of England in the whole match. In the first half of the game, England scored ten points while New Zealand was not able to score even one. In the second half of the match, England scored another nine points while New Zealand could only manage to score seven points. Thus, England cruised to victory, sealing their berth in the final of the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the process.

Final score: England 19-7 New Zealand

Main points: England versus New Zealand

Both teams scored a single try each in the match and both were converted. Owen Farrell did the conversion for England and Richie Mo'unga was the one to add the extras for New Zealand.

George Ford from England became the top scorer of the match with twelve points from four penalties against New Zealand.

England will now face either Wales or South Africa in the final match of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 2nd November at International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama City, while New Zealand will now be battling for the third place against the loser of the second semi-final on 1st November.

