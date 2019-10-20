Rugby World Cup 2019: England through to semi-finals after defeating Australia 40-16

England reached the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

After some spectacular games in the Pool stage of the Rugby World Cup 2019, the first quarter-final clash was played out between old rivals England and Australia on 19th October, 2019 at the Oita Stadium.

The winner of the match would face either New Zealand or Ireland in the semi-finals. Before the match, England and Australia had met 50 times, with Australia winning 25 times, England winning 24 times and one encounter ending in a draw.

A tight match was expected between the two sides but England performed exceptionally well and completely outclassed Australia. In the first half of the game, England scored 17 points and restricted Australia to mere nine points.

In the second half of the match, England's aggressive game play helped them go even further ahead of Australia before they went on to win the game by a 24 points margin.

Final Score: England 40-16 Australia

Main Points: England vs. Australia

England scored a total of four tries, all of which were converted to add extras. Farrell was the man to do all the conversions while Australia scored just one try in the whole game and Christian Lealiifano did the conversion.

Farrell also became the top scorer of the match as he scored half of the total points for England, i.e., 20 points by pocketing four penalties and four conversions. He was followed by Lealiifano from Australia, who scored 11 points for his team.

Jonny May scored two tries in the game that made him the top try scorer of the match.

England continued its six-game winning streak against Australia and converted it to a seven-game winning streak.

England will now face New Zealand in their semi-final on 26th October after the All Blacks thumped Ireland 46-14.

