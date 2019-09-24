Rugby World Cup 2019: Fiji aim to bounce back after narrow loss to Australia in Uruguay clash

Alexander Bishop FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 9 // 24 Sep 2019, 21:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia v Fiji - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group D

Fiji are back in action against Uruguay on Wednesday 25 September, who will be playing their opening game.

The game will be played at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in the northern prefecture of Iwate. Here temperatures are expected to be somewhat cooler than in central or west Japan Fiji are eager to put points on the board after a disappointing loss to Australia at the Sapporo Dome on Saturday. The Pacific Islanders will need nothing short of a win if they are to advance the pools and set up a potential quarter final with England or France.

The Warriors were unfortunate to let a half time lead slip and ultimately suffer defeat at the hands of the Wallabies who only came into stride in the final quarter. Their performance in the first match suggests they will swat aside their South American opposition.

Flanker Peceli Yato will miss this fixture through a head injury he picked up against Australia after being on the receiving end of a Reece Hodge high shot. Yato was hugely influential in their strong performance against their Oceana rivals.

Head coach John McKee is reportedly set to make 12 changes to the side that put in a shift against Australia. Although, captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Semi Radrada and Leone Nakarawa will again be in the starting line up. Uruguay will be fresh and ready to kick start their campaign with a win. Despite an impressive qualification campaign, winning 6 games out of 6 across the South American Rugby Championships, Los Teros lost all four of their World Cup games 4 years ago by heavy margins.

The South Americans are unlikely to make any sort of impact here in Japan. Not least of because Rodrigo Ortego and Mario Sagario have ruled themselves out of the tournament. A win for either team may at least keep some pressure on pool favourites Wales and Australia, but both will consider a pool stage win a tangible achievement.