Rugby World Cup 2019: Georgia and Uruguay face off in crucial Pool D battle

Alexander Bishop FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 2 // 29 Sep 2019, 00:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Uruguay will hope to pull off an important win

Contention for qualification into the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup 2019 from Pool D continues on Sunday when Georgia face Uruguay at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Saitama Prefecture.

The temperatures are predicted to be at a bearable 26 degrees celsius with some light showers expected. This should more comfortable when compared to the hot and humid conditions of the previous games.

The Georgians will be hoping to bounce back from their opening match loss to Wales last Monday, as the game ended 43-14 with Georgia bringing out their best in the second half, but ultimately finished on the wrong side of the result.

Georgia head coach Milton Haig will make 12 changes to the squad that lined up for their opener. Prop Levan Chilachava made a significant impact in that match after coming on as a substitute and is set to start against Uruguay, with the star player certain to be an 'X-factor' for his side.

Uruguay, on the other hand, won their opening match against Tonga which also proved to be the first upset of the tournament. The match was a closely fought encounter which Los Teros won 30-27.

All through the match, Uruguay earned most of their points by capitalising on defensive errors made by the Fijians.

For this game, in contrast to Georgia, the Uruguayans will be making just two changes to the starting XV that beat Fiji. Alejandro Nieto will take over the number 8 role in place of Manuel Diana, while Diego Arbelo will be replaced by Juan Pedro Rombys at tight-head prop.

The two sides faced off in their last clash at the Georgian capital of Tbilisi two years ago in a game that brought about four yellow cards all throughout the game. Therefore, this match may turn out to be a physical affair between the two sides.

However, what is interesting to note is that Uruguay have failed to qualify from the group stages in all of their Rugby World Cup appearances to date and a win against Georgia would give them much more promise this time around and all but guarantee them a third-place finish.