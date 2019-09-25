Rugby World Cup 2019: Italy expected to maintain Pool B lead in clash with outsiders Canada

Italy v Namibia - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group B

The Azzurri will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of Pool B when they face Canada on Thursday. The Italians opened their Rugby World Cup 2019 account with a 47-22 victory over Namibia, but are not expected to progress from the pool stages.

This is Canada’s opening game and will head into the fixture fresh and prepared with a full-strength squad. They too are not likely to make a significant impact at the tournament, but do have a World Cup win under their belt, earned in 2011 against Tonga.

For Italy, this is a must-win situation if they are to maintain any hope of surpassing The Springboks in their attempt to progress. The All Blacks are warm favourites to top the Pool.

Key Talking Points: Italy

The Azzurri have beat Canada in their past six matches. Albeit the previous two encounters were by a margin of just five points.

Just five players from the starting 15 against Namibia remain in the line-up this time. Captain Sergio Parisse is expected to be rested with lock Dean Budd leading filling in for the role.

Tommy Alan is expected to be a prime source of points given that he is the second-highest scorer amongst tier 1 players in 2019 (England’s Owen Farrell being the highest scorer)

Head Coach Connor O’Shea was dissatisfied with his team’s performance against Namibia stating that they were `disappointed’ and were forced to compensate for defensive errors throughout the game.

Key Talking Points: Canada

The Canadians will be without winger Taylor Paris and loose forward Evan Olmstead through lower body injury. Both are expected to recover in time for their second or third game.

Canada head into the game on a run of five straight test defeats.

South African born wing DTH van der Merwe scored a try in all four of Canada’s 2015 pool games. Should he score a try on Thursday he will join Jonah Lomu and Alan Whetton as only the third play to score in three straight World Cup games

Topic of Interest

Canada have made World Cup history by appointing Alana Gattinger as the first-ever female Team Manager. The Ontario native will be responsible for all off-field logistical and operational affairs.