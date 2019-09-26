Rugby World Cup 2019: Italy move to the top of the points table- Result and Highlights

Rugby World Cup 2019 featured Italy taking on Canada in a Pool B clash on 26th September at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka City. Italy started their World Cup campaign with a massive win against Namibia with the scoreline reading 47-22. They hoped to continue their rich vein of form and maintain their lead at the top of the Pool B points table. On the other hand, Canada was going to play the first match in the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Italy were the clear favorites as Canada didn't seem to make a significant impact on the tournament. Italy completely squared off Canada in the match by registering another win with a massive lead of 41 points.

So without further ado, let's get to the result and highlights of the match.

Final Score: Italy 48-7 Canada

Match #11, Italy vs.Canada Highlights

Canada conceded a penalty at the start and Italy scored three points because of a solid kick from Tommaso Allan through the posts.

In the first try of the match by Italy, Steyn snatched the ball from his opponent, and then, there was no stopping him and Allan added the conversion.

Italy's aggression brought about yet another try, this time courtesy of Budo as he was successful in beating his opponent. Meanwhile, Allan pocketed two more points with a perfect conversion which brought about a 17-point lead for Italy.

At the half-time mark, Italy enjoyed a massive 17-0 lead against Canada.

An excellent try by Italy saw Negri sprint through the middle, and nobody could catch him, and Allan gave his team a 24-point lead by adding one more conversion.

A penalty try for Italy and a yellow card for Canadian Matt Heaton saw Italy lead with 31 points, as Canada was down to 14 men.

Canada looked exhausted on the field as Italy were awarded another try, this time courtesy of Bellini but Allan failed to add a conversion this time. But Italy enjoyed a 36-0 lead as Canada looked devoid of ideas to score.

Canada opened their account, and the credit was to be given to Coe who pocketed a fantastic try followed by a tricky conversion from Nelson.

Another try for Italy saw replacement Zani got over the line, and Carlo Canna added the extras.

Italy added the 7th try of the match, this time courtesy of Minozzi, who took over the initiation of Polledri but Canna missed the conversion as Italy was just short of a half-century score.

The whistle blew, and Italy won the game with the scorecard reading 48-7.

Italy continues to dominate in the points table with New Zealand in the second place.

