Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan back in action against Ireland

The host nation, Japan, is back in action on Saturday when they take on Ireland at Shizuoka Stadium. The Cherry Blossoms kickstarted their campaign with a win over Russia on the opening day of the Rugby World Cup 2019.

The weather is expected to be clear and cool in central Japan with temperatures at a gentle 22 degrees, quite different to the scorching humidity that has hampered performances thus far.

Ireland are currently No.1 in the global rankings and are considered to be amongst the favorites to lift the trophy here in Japan.

Japan, however, are giant killers after causing a historic upset when they beat South Africa at the 2015 edition of the tournament in England. Despite being favourites to win, the Irish will be sure to avoid complacency here.

Ireland opened their account with a solid 27-3 win over Scotland. Victory against the host nation would all but guarantee their progression with minnows Russia and Samoa left to play.

A loss for Japan and progression may be decided by a do or die fixture with Scotland.

Key Talking Points: Japan

Seemingly Japan are preserving some of their most influential players for more winnable fixtures such as their game with Samoa. Captain Michael Leitch being the prime example.

The host nation were somewhat unreliable in their opener, missing 19 tackles and conceding 18 turnovers.

Influential player Amanaki Mafi will start at number 8 after missing the opening match through injury.

Key Talking Points: Ireland

Ireland will be without Bundee Aki and Peter O’Mahony who were both taken off injured in their opening game. Both have failed their assessments for their game with Japan. Jonothan Sexton has also been ruled out of the fixture.

Ireland have won all 7 matches they have played against Japan. A record they will be looking to add to here.

It seems they will continue to focus on a forward based approach, with the forward pack unchanged from that which dominated Scotland.