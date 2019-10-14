Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan confirm their seat in the quarter-finals after beating Scotland in intense battle

Rabia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 14 Oct 2019, 00:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Japan v Scotland - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group A

Scotland may have breathed a sigh of relief after World Rugby announced that their game against Japan in the Rugby World Cup was not called off because of Typhoon Hagibis, the largest typhoon to hit Japan in decades. However, a narrow defeat to the hosts meant their rivals laughed last. This match was the last pool stage game for both Scotland and Japan. It was a decider for both teams.

The winner would proceed to the quarter-finals, and the loser would be out of the tournament. Japan had pulled off a surprising win against Ireland, and they hoped to continue the same aggression while Scotland had scored 95 points in the last two games and wanted to continue to the same run of form.

The match took place as at International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama City. The game was the most exciting one of the tournament so far as the hosts defeated Scotland by just seven points.

In the first half of the game, Japan were way ahead of Scotland as they scored 21 points while Scotland managed to score only one try. But in the second half, Scotland were incredible as they scored 14 points and let Japan score just one try. But they were just one try short than Japan's score at the end of the game.

Final Score: Japan 28-21 Scotland

After some stunning pool stage action at Rugby World Cup 2019, eight teams remain in with a chance of lifting the #WebbEllisCup



Here are you quarter-finalists at #RWC2019...... — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019

Main Points: Japan vs. Scotland

Japan scored a total of four tries out of which two tries were scored by Kenki Fukuoka that made him the player to score most points as well as tries in the match. None other than Ya Tamura converted all the four tries.

While on the other hand, Finn Russell was the top scorer for Scotland as he scored one try and also did a conversion.

Japan collected a bonus point as they scored four tries and moved to the first place in the Pool A points table, leaving behind Ireland in second.

Japan will now play their first-ever Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa from Pool B on 20 October.

Scotland came back strongly in the second half of the game but was just a try away from balancing the scores, leaving them dejected after the final whistle of the game, and their World Cup journey ended here.

This is what sport is all about 🙌



Watch fans across Japan react after the Brave Blossoms stunning victory guaranteed a quarter-final berth #MyRugbyMoment#RWC2019 #JPNvSCO pic.twitter.com/TMlvnHiMLy — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019

Keep an eye on Sportskeeda for the latest Rugby News.