Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan v Ireland Result and Highlights

Rabia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 3 // 28 Sep 2019, 19:44 IST

Japan v Ireland - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group A

Japan and Ireland faced off in an exciting Pool A clash at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka Prefecture as the two teams will be keen on registering a win that could take them higher up the points table as part of the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Hosts Japan were coming into this clash on the back of a 30-10 win against Russia while Ireland collected a 27-3 win against Scotland in the former's opening encounter, and with both teams in good form, this game was certain to spark a lot of exciting action.

Both teams started the game on a cautious note as it was only in the 13th minute that Garry Ringrose scored the first point of the game through a try for Ireland. A Rob Kearney try swelled the lead for Ireland before two penalties in a row for Japan's Yu Tamura in the last 10 minutes of the first half reduced the deficit to three points heading into the break.

The second half was completed dominated by the hosts as they did not let Ireland score a single points as five points from Yu Tamura saw Japan gain an upper hand which they used to a positive effect to register a 7-point win.

Final Score: Japan 19-12 Ireland

Japan v Ireland Match Highlights

Both the teams entered the field following their captains and the game kicked off after referee Angus Gardner blew the whistle.

An early try saw Ireland scoring a try as Jack Carty execute a lovely cross-kick towards the right-wing from 15m away from the posts as Garry Ringrose was there to pocket five points.

Japan also opened their account as a penalty was called against Ireland. Despite Yu Tamura could not get enough leverage, he got enough power behind the kick for a three-pointer.

Another spectacular kick by Carty from near the try line saw an opening for Rob Kearney, who did not wrong in scoring a try for Ireland, which was followed by a conversion from Carty himself.

Japan was handed yet another chance to score as a result of a penalty being called against Ireland, as Tamura scored three easy points.

A third penalty against saw Tamura take position once again for yet another conversion as he converted the opportunity with a fantastic kick this time and reduced the score difference to just three points into the break, as Ireland had a slender 12-9 lead over Japan.

The second half started in fine fashion for the hosts as Kenki Fukuoka scored a try for his side, before Yu Tamura picked up two more points through a clean conversion.

In the 71st minute, with Japan enjoying a 16-12 lead, Yu Tamura continued his top form in the game as he scored three more points after yet another penalty was called against Ireland, which all but handed a comfortable win for the hosts.

With this win, Japan created history as they became the first non-tier nation to win against Ireland in Rugby history.

