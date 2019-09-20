Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan v Russia, key players to watch out for

Rugby World Cup 2019 Japan vs Russia

The Rugby World Cup 2019 is all set to commence from today as hosts Japan and Russia will face off in the opening game of the competition at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo.

Japan have improved quite a lot in recent times and are placed 10th in the World Rugby Union Rankings while Russia are placed 20th and could give the hosts a run for their money in this contest. Japan will be the favorites in the game, but if they fail to meet the weight of expectations from the home fans, Russia could be expected to clinch an upset win.

In terms of head to head records, the two countries have met on six different occasions, with Japan leading the way with five wins while Russia have just the one win.

In light of the upcoming contest, here are a few key players to watch out for.

Key Players from Japan

Michael Leitch, who is the captain of Japan, is a critically important player in the team who could make a big impact by taking some bold decisions on the field. A New Zealand-born flanker, Leitch could hold the 'X-factor' for his side.

Kazuki Himeno is the rising star of the team and will look to make some critical incisions against the opponents. Given that he is not afraid of taking risks, he could prove to be a game-changer for the hosts.

Yutaka Nagare has been given the responsibility scrum-half ahead of the experienced Fumiaki Tanaka and will be looking to make the most of the opportunities handed out to him.

Key Players from Russia

Yuri Kushnarev, Russia's Fly-half is an imperative player in the Russian team. With 11 Russian league titles, nine Russian Cups and three Russian Super Cups to his name, his experience could be vital to his team's success.

Vasily Artemyev is the captain of the Russian side and will bring in some much-needed solidity to the team and will provide full support at the back.

Tagir Gadzhiev, who plays as a lock is quick on the field and is certain to lead the way for his side with some vital moves.

Stick to Sportskeeda for the latest Rugby news.