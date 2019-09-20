Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan vs Russia Match Preview and Predictions

Japan vs Russia Rugby World Cup 2019

The Rugby World Cup 2019 is all set to begin with the first match to be played between Japan and Russia on 20th September at the Tokyo Stadium in Japan.

Hosts Japan are placed 10th in the World Rugby Union rankings while their opponents Russia are placed 20th and this Pool A opener is certain to play host to some exciting action.

Preview

Although Japan could not make it to the quarterfinals in 2015 following their famous 34-32 win over South Africa, they have improved a lot in the recent time. Michael Leitch, Japan's captain has returned from injury and is fit to lead the team in this World Cup. While Russia is the weakest team by ranking in the Pool A, Japan will come into this game as favourites.

Russia’s coach Lyn Jones also accepted this fact as he stated -

Let me be frank, we have a 20 per cent chance in this game – but that’s just on paper. Japan are favorites. They are very fast, nobody makes mistakes. We appreciate the way Japan play but we also want to touch the line, do well and enjoy ourselves.

The only thing Japan will have to handle is the home pressure. Besides, Japan will only need to win against weaker sides such as Russia and Samoa and will have to take either Scotland or Ireland to progress to the knockout stages.

Even though Japan are going to be the favourites, Russia cannot be underestimated as they have defeated Japan once in the last six head-to-head encounters between these two sides.

Head to head records

Matches: 6

Japan Won: 5

Russia Won: 1

Where and when to watch and telecast details

Venue: Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo

Time: 19:45(local time)

The 2019 World Cup will be covered in multiple countries and here are the list of channels which will telecast all the action-

Argentina: ESPN

Australia: Fox Sports and Network 10

France: TF1

Ireland: RTÉ and Eir Sport

Japan: Nippon TV, NHK and J Sports

New Zealand: TVNZ and Spark

South Africa: SuperSport

United States: NBC Sports and Univision

Uruguay: ESPN

