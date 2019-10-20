Rugby World Cup 2019: New Zealand beat Ireland 46-14, set up semi-final clash against England

Defending champions New Zealand were in superb form against Ireland.

The second quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup 2019 was between defending champions New Zealand and Ireland. The All Blacks came into the last eight as Pool D leaders after winning three Pool stage games while the last one was canceled due to Typhoon Hagibis. Ireland could have finished top of Pool A but a loss to Japan saw them finish second instead.

New Zealand came into the game as favourites and they are expected by many to lift the Rugby World Cup 2019 trophy as well. In the game, New Zealand showed precisely why they are top contenders for the title.

In the first half of the game, New Zealand scored 22 points while Ireland failed to score even a single point in reply. Ireland managed to score points only in the last few minutes of the game, while New Zealand scored 24 points in the second half. As a result, New Zealand romped to victory and advanced to the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Final Score: New Zealand 46-14 Ireland

Main Points: New Zealand vs. Ireland

New Zealand scored a total of seven tries, four of which were converted to add the extras. Richie Mo'unga was the one to get all the conversions for the All Blacks. Ireland, on the other hand, managed to score just one try in the whole game.

Mo'unga also became the top scorer of the match, bagging ten points with four conversions and a three-pointer on a penalty against Ireland. He was followed by Aaron Smith with ten points on the board.

Aaron Smith became the top try scorer of the match as he scored two tries in the first half of the game.

A yellow card was shown to Matt Todd from New Zealand in the second half of the match as New Zealand were reduced to a 14-man squad.

New Zealand put in an outstanding shift and they gave their best performance in this year's World Cup. New Zealand will now face England in the semi-finals on 26th October.

