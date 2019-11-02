Rugby World Cup 2019: New Zealand finish third after win against Wales in Bronze Final

New Zealand v Wales - Rugby World Cup 2019: Bronze Final

New Zealand and Wales took on each other in the Bronze Final of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 1st November at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo.

Both the teams suffered defeats in semi-finals. New Zealand was expected to take the trophy home, but they beaten convincingly by England. On the other hand, Wales failed to get past South Africa in a tight clash.

New Zealand started the Bronze final as favorites. In the first half of the match, New Zealand scored 28 points while Wales managed to put only 10 points on the board. In the second half of the game, New Zealand scored 12 points while Wales managed to score only 7 points. Thus, New Zealand finished at third place in the Rugby World Cup with a 40-17 win.

Final Score: New Zealand 40-17 Wales

Main points: New Zealand versus Wales

New Zealand scored a total of six tries in the match, out of which five tries were converted to add the extras. All the conversions for New Zealand came from Richie Mo'unga. Wales, on the other hand, scored two tries in the game.

Richie Mo'unga from New Zealand was the top scorer of the match, bagging 15 points with one try and five conversions. Ben Smith had 10 points on the board.

Ben Smith from New Zealand also became the top try scorer of the match, with two successful tries. Both the tries came in the first half of the game.

With this match, New Zealand ended their World Cup campaign with a bronze medal.

