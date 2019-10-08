Rugby World Cup 2019, Pool C: Argentina and USA face off in battle of pride

England v Argentina - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group C

A battle of pride is set to take place in Pool C on Wednesday when Argentina face the USA at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Saitama Prefecture.

Warm and clear weather is predicted for Wednesday afternoon. However, a typhoon is expected to reach the Tokyo area this weekend potentially affecting several matches.

This will be Argentina’s final match of the tournament. For the USA, it is their third match with a game against Tonga still to be played on Sunday.

Neither side can qualify from Pool C and consolation points are primarily at stake. Argentina will surely be targeting a third-place finish in the Pool, whilst the USA will be looking to put their first points on the board.

Both Argentina and the USA have sprung no surprises in this edition of the Rugby World Cup. For the South Americans, it is something of a lacklustre campaign given that they have progressed from the Pool stages in the past three World Cups, reaching the Bronze Final in 2015.

Key Talking Points: Argentina

The Pumas have had just four days to recover from their heavy defeat to England on Saturday. They also had to play the majority of the match a man down after Tomas Lavinini saw red for a high tackle on Owen Farrell.

Argentina are set to make nine changes to the starting XV that played against England. In particular experienced fly-half Nicholas Sanchez will return to the squad.

Spirits are likely to be low in the Argentinian camp given their early exit. They were not creative enough and looked disorganised against England last weekend, even before they were reduced to fourteen men.

Key Talking Points: USA

The Eagles may be more focused on their game against Tonga on Sunday, given that they will have just a four-day break to prepare for it.

The USA have struggled to put points on the board at Japan 2019. They did not cross the try line against France and only managed a scrambled effort against England after the eighty-minute mark.

Should Argentina be unfocused and still lethargic from their match against England, then the Americans may be able to take advantage of a fragmented defence. The Pumas may also not have the steam to consistently launch powerful and smooth attacking plays, enabling the USA to take more risks.