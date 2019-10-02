Rugby World Cup 2019, Pool D: Fiji face Georgia in a battle of contrasting playing styles

Georgia v Uruguay - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group D

Georgia face Fiji on Thursday at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in western Japanese city of Osaka in the Rugby World Cup 2019.

A temperature of 29 degrees is predicted with slightly humid conditions.

A bonus-point win would put Georgia top of Pool D having played an extra game than current leaders Wales.

Fiji are currently bottom and on four points and are will play Wales in their final Pool match.

Both sides will consider this fixture a must-win affair if they are to stay in contention for qualification to the quarterfinals.

Furthermore, Fiji are yet to win a game and given the tall order of achieving any sort of result against Wales, this could be their only chance of earning a win at Japan 2019.

The two sides embrace very different playing styles and approaches to the game of Rugby Union. Analysts will have a keen eye on this fixture and it will be interesting to see how it plays out on the field.

Key Talking Points: Fiji

Fiji are likely to field a similar starting XV to that which played against Australia in their opening match.

John McKee’s men last faced off against Georgia last year in Suva. Fiji walked out comfortable 37-15 winners and with their strongest side ready start, they will surely look to do the same here.

The Pacific Islanders were stunned by Uruguay in their previous match, surprising many given the solid performance they put in at their opener against the Wallabies.

Key Talking Points: Georgia

Georgia are enduring a strenuous three-day turnaround since their last match with Uruguay. A game they saw out and won 33-7.

Changes will be needed to Georgia’s starting XV given the lack of sufficient rest between matches and the physicality of Fiji’s game.

Despite a sound victory against Uruguay, Georgia will not be able to apply the same level of physical dominance against Fiji. Both sides play a physical game and this is sure to be an entertaining one for the neutral fan.