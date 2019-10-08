Rugby World Cup 2019, Pool D: Wales face Fiji in decisive game

Australia v Wales - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group D

Pool D action continues on Wednesday in the 2019 Rugby World Cup when Wales face Fiji at the Oita Stadium. The weather is expected to be clear with temperatures at a comfortable 24 degrees. Many of the Pool D games have been played in hot and humid conditions that has affected ball handling and fatigue levels.

This will be the second game for the Welsh and a win would see them leapfrog current leaders Australia as they head into their final match against Uruguay.

For the Pacific Islanders, it is their final game and their last hope of qualification from Pool D. They have only managed one win at Japan 2019, which came against Georgia in their previous match.

Wales have been a dominant force in Pool D and are tipped to finish in first place. The two qualifiers from this Pool will face the winner and runner up of Pool C, likely to be England and France.

Key Talking Points: Wales

Wales have probably done enough to secure their progression to the Quarter Finals with their pivotal win against Australia.

Dan Biggar has been declared fit and will make the starting XV again. The outside half was taken off against Australia after taking a knock to the head.

The Welsh will make only two changes to the starting line-up that played against Australia given that a win will secure progression from Pool D.

Key Talking Points: Fiji

Despite listing a full-strength squad for the game, the Flying Fijians will need an unlikely run of results to go there way from other games within Pool D.

The only change to be made to their win over Georgia will be Villiame Mata who replaces number eight Peceli Yato.

The Fijians have fallen somewhat short of expectations at Japan 2019. It is likely that they will manage only one win and suffered a stunning upset to Uruguay.