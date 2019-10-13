Rugby World Cup 2019: Previewing Japan vs Scotland as the game gets a go-ahead

Japan v Ireland - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group A

Huge sighs of relief were let out in the Scottish camp on Sunday morning, as World Rugby announced that the once cancellation threatened fixture between Japan and Scotland will be played as scheduled.

Japan was hit with Typhoon Hagibis, reported to be the largest the country has seen for decades, over the weekend.

Three Rugby World Cup matches have already been called off. However, this match is arguably the most crucial and the threat of cancellation has understandably caused great concern for Scotland.

As per tournament rules, in the event of a cancellation, the match is to be recorded as a 0-0 draw both teams taking two points each. Should the game have been called off Japan, along with Ireland, would have progressed to the quarterfinals and Scotland would have been eliminated.

Yokohama Stadium and the surrounding areas was declared safe and suitable to host the fixture as planned on Sunday morning. The final announcement from World Rugby was delayed by two hours or so, while local transport facilities were also confirmed to be operational.

The match will be played as Scheduled on Sunday 19:45 at Yokohama Stadium in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The game is an all or nothing fixture with the victor securing their place in the quarterfinals, and the loser exiting the tournament at the Pool stage.

Japan shocked the world with an upset win over Ireland in their second match and will need to produce more of the same here to ensure progression.

Scotland have had a slow start to the tournament, losing their first game to Ireland. However, since then, they started to step up and confidence is sure to be high going into this fixture.

Key Talking Points: Japan

The Brave Blossoms are said to be fielding their strongest starting XV in an attempt to secure the win that will send them to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Japan are the only side in Pool A to have a 100% record at this World Cup. So far, they have recorded wins against Russia, Ireland and Samoa.

That said, they are leaky in defence and have conceded a minimum of 10 points in each of their Pool matches.

Key Talking Points: Scotland

The Scottish scored 95 points in their last two games and will surely seek to exploit the vulnerable Japanese defence.

Gregor Townsend is set to field a full-strength squad in this decisive fixture. Duncan Taylor is the only player ruled our due to a thumb injury.

In their past two Pool matches, Scotland have not conceded a single point. Unlike the Japanese, it seems Townsend’s men can hold firm in defence.