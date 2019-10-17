Rugby World Cup 2019, QF2: Ireland look to cause upset against favourites New Zealand

New Zealand face Joel Schmidt’s Ireland in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo on Saturday evening.

The winner of this match will play either England or Australia, who face off earlier on Saturday afternoon in Oita.

The fixture comes somewhat unexpectedly as Ireland lost to Japan in their pool stage match and finished in second place.

The All Blacks topped Pool B due to their impressive victory over South Africa. Their final match against Italy was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Ireland came into the tournament ranked 1st globally. However, they have since slipped to 4th with New Zealand now 1st. Should Ireland clinch the win, then they may well find themselves back on top.

The All Blacks are favourites to lift the trophy at Japan 2019. However, Ireland have won 2 of the last 3 meetings between the two sides.

Key Talking Points: New Zealand

New Zealand have a strong squad to choose from. They will be at full-strength with Richie Mo’unga at fly-half and Beauden Barrett at full-back.

The prime task at hand for the All Blacks will be to break down a defensively robust Ireland team. Their short passing and crossfield kicking style may well be the key to success.

The All Blacks have had an extra week to recuperate given that their final pool match with Namibia was cancelled.

Key Talking Points: Ireland

Dynamic centre Johnny Sexton is likely to be the catalyst of attacking moves for the Irish, as has been the case thus far in the tournament.

Fortunately, there are no injury concerns for Joel Schmidt. Rob Kearney and Rhys Ruddock will be back available after suffering niggling injuries.

The Irish will be without Bundee Aki for the remainder of the tournament after he was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the previous match.