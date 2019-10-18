Rugby World Cup 2019, QF4: Hosts Japan aim to upset South Africa

Alexander Bishop FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 4 // 18 Oct 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Japan is the first Asian nation to reach the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

Hosts Japan are set to play in their first-ever Rugby World Cup quarter-final when they take on South Africa in Tokyo on Sunday. The winner of the clash will go on to play either Wales or France in the semi-finals next weekend in Yokohama.

The Cherry Blossoms proved their pedigree with two shock Pool stage wins over Ireland and Scotland. They are the first Asian nation to progress from the Pool stage in a Rugby World Cup. Japan’s success is not down to home advantage alone. They have put in solid performances in the Pool stage and have fought vigorously for the full 80 minutes on each occasion.

South Africa have also impressed and are amongst the favourites to lift the trophy at the Rugby World Cup 2019. Most tipsters have them pegged down as favourites after New Zealand.

Their opening game defeat to the All Blacks ultimately lead to their second place finish in Pool B. Had they finished first, they would have played Joel Schmidt’s Ireland in the last eight.

Whilst South Africa are big favourites to progress, Japan have shown they are genuine force to be reckoned with and the Springboks will underestimate them only at their own peril.

Key talking points: Japan

The current top point scorer at Japan 2019 is fly-half Yu Tamura with a tally of 48.

Jamie Joseph will field an unchanged side from that which beat Scotland last Sunday. They defended remarkably well and held firm at the back to see out the game.

Japan beat South Africa in the 2015 edition of the Rugby World Cup in their famous shock upset dubbed 'the miracle of Brighton'.

Key Talking Points: South Africa

South Africa are set to field an identical squad to that which beat Italy in the Pool stage.

The Springboks are the current highest scoring team at the tournament heading into the quarter-finals. Their current total is 185 points over four matches played.

Rassie Erasmus has three injury concerns. Cheslin Kolbe, Francois Louw and Herschel Jantjies are all doubtful to make the starting XV.