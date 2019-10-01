Rugby World Cup 2019: Red-hot favourites New Zealand look to avoid upset against minnows Canada

New Zealand Seek Another Victory

The All Blacks will be back in action when they take on minnows Canada on Wednesday at Oita Stadium on the southern island of Kyushu. The passing of a nearby typhoon may make for a wet and wild fixture between the two sides.

New Zealand have come out of the blocks sprinting, securing a pivotal win over Pool B rivals South Africa.

On the other hand, Canada put in a solid display against Italy in their opener, but fumbled on several occasions which led to their downfall.

There have been some major shocks in this edition of the Rugby World Cup and The All Blacks will be keen to avoid one at the hands of Canada.

Canada weren't expected to win a match in this World Cup and Head Coach Kingsley Jones will be content if his side do not get blown away by the All Blacks.

A win for New Zealand will put them in second place and give them the opportunity to overtake current leaders Italy when the two sides face off on Saturday.

Key Talking Points: New Zealand

The All Blacks look set to rotate their squad and give playing time to siblings Scott, Beauden and Jordie Barrett.

Sonny Bill Williams and Rieko Ioane are also inclusions of note that will be looking to cement their respective spots in the starting lineup.

Key Talking Points: Canada

Canada showed great heart and determination against the Azzurri but mistakes in the final third ultimately let them down. Jones will have surely addressed this during their time off and they will head into this contest looking to stick points on the scoreboard.

Full-back Andrew Coe came on as a substitute and earned his side their only try against Italy. He will be confident about being named in the starting lineup against New Zealand and will be looking to make his mark.

Canada suffered two injuries in their previous match. Ben LeSage will be replaced by Theo Sauder, while Guiseppe du Toit will step in for Nick Blevins.