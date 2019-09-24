Rugby World Cup 2019: Samoa vs Russia result and highlights

Rabia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 24 Sep 2019, 20:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa vs. Russia Rugby World Cup 2019

Rugby World Cup 2019 featured Russia taking on Samoa in a Pool A clash on 24th September at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Saitama Prefecture, Kumagaya City. Russia (20th) failed to register a win against Japan in the opening game of Rugby World Cup 2019 and thus, they hoped to get their first win of the tournament. Samoa (16th), on the other hand, played their first match of Rugby World Cup 2019.

After a slow first half, the game picked up in the second with Samoa scoring 29 points which ultimately led to Samoa won the game by a good lead.

So without further ado, let's get to the result and highlights of the match.

Final Score: Russia 9-34 Samoa

Match #9, Russia vs. Samoa Highlights

Tagir Gadzhiev got injured early in the first half and left the field with bleeding nostrils.

The first try of the match came courtesy of Samoa's No.14 Alapati Leiua, who took the pass neatly and went over in the corner for the opening score of the game. Samoa pocketed the try but failed to do a conversion.

A penalty was called against Samoa as Russia's fly-half Yury Kushnarev made no mistake and responded quickly to collect three points to his name.

Samoa’s Rey Lee-Lo was shown a yellow card as he slammed Artemyev following a kick in the head. It could've been a red card, but his luck saved him, and Samoa was down to 14 men for 10 minutes.

Again, a yellow card as Motu Matu’u put in a massive hit on Russia full-back Vasily Artemyev. It could've been a red card back, but Samoa got very lucky again but was down to 13 men.

The half time whistle blew with the scoreline reading Russia 6-5 Samoa. Russia could've taken advantage of Samoa's 13 men side.

The second half kicked in, and Samoa's No.8 Afaeseiti Amosa scored a try but injured his hamstring in doing so and left the field in a stretcher and was replaced by Josh Tyrell.

Kushnarev scored through a drop goal from to bring about three points as Russia managed to reduce the lead with the scoreline reading 9-10.

Samoa scored the fifth try of the match Rey Lee-Lo grounds the ball in the corner after a great initiation from Henry Taefu at the center, but Samoa failed to do a conversion.

Alapati Leiua pulled off a fantastic try in the last few minutes as he pocketed five more points for Samoa that saw his side finishing the game with a win, courtesy of a massive 34-9 margin.

Stick to Sportskeeda for the latest Rugby news.