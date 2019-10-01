Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland vs Samoa Match Result & Highlights

Rabia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 01 Oct 2019, 04:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Scotland v Samoa - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group A

The clash between Scotland and Samoa from Pool A happened on 30th September at Kabe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City.

Samoa came into the encounter with a massive win against Russia that ended with the scoreline of 34-9, while Scotland was yet to be on the winning side. Both the teams had to win the game if they wanted to stay in the competition.

Scotland had already won nine out of eleven games in a head to head comparison with Samoa and the count raised was raised as the Scots secured a huge win.

In both the halfs of the match, Scotland didn't let Samoa score even a single time and the europeans went ahead of their counterparts on the points table.

Final Score: Scotland 34-0 Samoa

Scotland vs. Samoa Match Highlights

The match started as Samoa's players spinning the ball in the sky towards Scotland.

Scotland opened their account as Laidlaw scored a three-pointer for his side after a penalty was called against Samoa.

The first try of the match was collected by Scotland. Although it came after 31 minutes into the game, it was done amazingly by Maitland after a fantastic kick from Finn Russell followed by a conversion from Laidlaw.

Soon after the conversion, Laidlaw scored a try followed by another conversion from himself as he gathered the ball from Ritchie and sprinted towards the posts.

A drop goal by Stuart Hogg from Scotland in the dying moments of the first half, as he executed it with a beautiful kick between the posts from a distance.

After the half time, Scotland enjoyed a lead of 20 points as the scoreline read Scotland 20-0 Samoa.

It was a try for Scotland that raised the lead to 27 points while Ed Fidow from Samoa was shown a yellow card.

Fidow got another yellow card which became a red as he tried to prevent the try from Scotland and got his knee on the shoulder of his opponent and Scotland, on the other hand, scored the fourth try of the match.

The final whistle blew as the match ended with the score Scotland 34-0 Samoa.

In a must-win match, Scotland registered a colossal win and moved to the third spot on the points table.

Stick to Sportskeeda for the latest Rugby news.