Rugby World Cup 2019: Sevens players infiltrate World Cup squads

The Fiji sevens team winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics

While the Fiji XV may head into their clash against Georgia in desperate need of a win to keep their World Cup dreams alive, their Sevens team has been dominant for years. Now, somewhat unsurprisingly, a number of faces from the Fiji team that won gold at the inaugural Rugby Sevens Olympic event are moving over to help their 15-a-side team at the World Cup.

Leone Nakarawa, Viliame Mata, Josua Tuisova and Semi Kunatani were all named in Fiji’s squad for the world cup and Nakarawa, Mata and Tuisova, all try scorers in the gold medal game, started in Fiji’s opener, a 39-21 loss to Australia.

“There are challenges going from Sevens to 15s, you don’t have as much space so it’s hard to get through the forward line, but it does give you pace, flexibility and agility. I’m trying to get a new title for my rugby career.” Mata said of the transition

While the inclusion of Sevens players may not be having the desired affect yet for Fiji, they are far from the only country looking to the sevens game to find talent.

Ruaridh McConnochie earned a silver medal at the Rio Olympics for Great Britain and secured a place in England’s World Cup squad despite fairly limited experience in the 15-a-side version of the game. This experiment seems to be going a little better as McConnochie scored a try in his World Cup debut and just his second national appearance when England defeated the US 45-7.

“The Olympics was incredible and I never thought I would be here in a national 15s side at the Rugby World Cup,” McConnochie said.

Fellow silver-medalist James Davies was named in the Welsh World Cup squad, bronze medalists Cheslin Kolbe and Kwagga Smith from South Africa have both started games at the tournament as well as Olympians from Japan, New Zealand, Argentina, France and USA. The overall total of 18 players from the Rio Olympics speaks volumes as to how Sevens is being increasingly valued by some of rugby’s powerhouse nations.