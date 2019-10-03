Rugby World Cup 2019: South Africa and Italy face off pivotal Group B clash

The Rugby World Cup 2019 returns to the scene of arguably the biggest upset in the tournament’s history on Friday, when South Africa play Italy in an all-important clash at the Shizuoka Stadium.

Temperatures are expected to rise above 30 degrees in Shizuoka early on Friday evening and the conditions are likely to influence a higher than usual ball handling error count.

The Azzurri currently lead Pool B after winning their first two matches against Namibia and Canada respectively while the Springboks are on the third place, behind New Zealand after losing their opening match to the All Blacks.

With New Zealand set to march on and top the pool, the winner of this match is likely to finish in second place and book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Despite the All Blacks pipped to top the group, a host of teams, including hosts Japan, Ireland and even Scotland could be backed to put up impressive performances to seal a spot in the knockout stages.

Key Talking Points: South Africa

The Springboks are expected to field a starting XV resembling the side that faced New Zealand in their opening game. Given that they fielded a weakened team against Namibia, one can expect the Springboks to field a strong side against Italy.

South Africa comfortably beat the Azzurri 35-6 in their last meeting and could be expected to clinch a win from this game.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi, Lodewyk de Jager and prop Tendai Mtawarira will make the starting XV as the Springboks look to pick up a key victory.

Key Talking Points: Italy

The Azzurri steamrolled Canada in their previous game, despite rotating heavily. Similar to South Africa, they will return to full strength for this must-win fixture.

No.8 Sergio Parisse will pen his name down in the history books when he leads Italy out on Friday, which will make him the most capped player in Italy's Rugby World Cup history.

Prop Tiziano Pasquali will again be left out of the starting XV owing to an injury.