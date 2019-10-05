Rugby World Cup 2019: South Africa at the top of the points table after defeating Italy; advances to the quarterfinals

South Africa v Italy - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group B

One of the most intense clashes of Rugby World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Italy featured on 4th October at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizouka Prefecture.

Italy was at the top of the points table of Pool B, followed by South Africa in second place. The match was crucial for both the teams to advance into the quarterfinals. Considering that New Zealand could probably win the next game against Namibia and move into the first spot, and the team who would be successful in winning the match will join New Zealand, and the other one will be out of the tournament.

South Africa completely squared off Italy in the game by allowing them to score just once in the whole match. In the first half, South Africa was ahead of Italy by 14 points, and after full-time, South Africa won the game with a massive lead of 36 points and hence proceeded to the quarterfinals.

Final Score: South Africa 39-3 Italy

The first try of the match came under the courtesy of Kolbe, who sprinted neatly to beat his opponents to score a try just inside the corner post, followed by a conversion from Pollard from the touchline.

Italy also opens its account after a penalty was called against South Africa. Tommaso Allan made a lovely strike to score a three-pointer.

This time a penalty was called against Italy, and Pollard made no mistake with a terrific kick to add three more points in the scoreboard after a beautiful conversion earlier.

South Africa raised the lead to 14 points after Mbonambi found a gap through the opponents to dive through the posts to score a try, and Pollard again added two more points with a conversion.

After half time, South Africa enjoyed a lead of 14 points.

The second half started with a Red Card shown to Lovotti from Italy for tackling the opponent roughly as Italy went down to 14 men.

Pollard was at the top of his game as he pocketed three more points for his side after a penalty was called against the opposition.

South Africa's Kolbe scored his second try of the match with his fast feet while Italy looked devoid of the scoring ideas. Pollard missed conversion this time.

The fourth try of the match for South Africa by Lukhanyo AM as Italy went way behind South Africa and looked like they lost the game already as the lead was of 29 points, and Pollard was there with another conversion.

One more try came for South Africa in the last few moments of the match as Mapimpi as the winger strolled quickly under the posts and Pollard with one more conversion.

South Africa moved to the top spot in the points table, leaving Italy behind and qualified for the quarter-finals.

