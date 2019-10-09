Rugby World Cup 2019: South Africa secure quarter-final spot after a comfortable win over Canada

Rabia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 // 09 Oct 2019, 10:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Springboks outplayed Canada 66-7 to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

South Africa and Canada squared off in their Pool B clash in the Rugby World Cup 2019 at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe. The Springboks came in as clear favorites and targeted a win in this match to join New Zealand in the quarter-finals. Canada, on the other hand, was yet to register a win in their World Cup campaign.

South Africa showed exactly why they are one of the top contenders of the Rugby World Cup 2019. South Africa completely outclassed Canada throughout the whole match.

South Africa didn't let Canada score even once in the entire first-half and pocketed 47 points Cobus Reinach made history with the quickest hat-trick of all time in World Cup when he scored from three consecutive tries in 11 minutes.Elton Jantjies added to their cause with six conversions.

In the second half of the match, Canada managed to score a try but couldn't get even close to South Africa, who romped to victory in this one-sided match.

Final Score: South Africa 66-7 Canada

South Africa vs Canada Highlights

South Africa got off the mark when a try was scored by Damian de Allende, who sprinted through Canada's horrible defense to cross the tryline followed by a conversion from Elton Jantjies.

In the second try of the game by South Africa, Sibusiso Nkosi sprinted down the left-hand touchline and could not be stopped from pocketing 5 points. Elton Jantjies failed to add a conversion that was quite difficult.

Cobus Reinach produced a fantastic try for South Africa when he picked the ball off the ground and sprinted towards the posts to score a try, and Elton Jantjies added the extras.

South Africa had scored 26 points within 18 minutes of the game and secured a bonus point. The duo of Reinach and Jantijies pocketed seven more points for their side.

The third consecutive try for Reinach secured the quickest hat-trick in the history of the Rugby World Cup.

Canada couldn't score even once in the first-half while Gelant from South Africa added five points to the scoreboard as he scored the try at the right corner. One of the Sprinkboks' top performers, Jantijies added the extras with the fifth conversion of the match.

Things got more difficult for Canada as Larsen got a red card for hitting South Africa's Du Toi on the neck.

Frans Steyn scored one more try for South Africa with the initiation from Phil Mac from his tryline to raise the points difference to 45 points. Jantjies followed up and nailed another conversion.

At half-time, the scoreboard read South Africa 47-0 Canada.

The first try of the match for Canada came in the second-half of the game, courtesy of Matt Heaton who picked the ball to score it after a failed attempt from Hassler. Peter Nelson made no mistake with the following conversion.

South Africa crossed the 50 points mark after an excellent try from Schalk Brits as he picked up the ball and scored through a tiny gap. Jantjies was once again there for the conversion.

South Africa scored their eighth try of the match soo after. This time, Willemse was the one to do it by touching down on the left, followed by a conversion from none other than Jantjies.

Malherbe scored the final try of the match after collecting the ball from his teammates but Jantjies missed the conversion narrowly.

South Africa moved to the top of Pool B after defeating Canada by a massive margin of 59 points and joined New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

Stick to Sportskeeda for the latest Rugby news.