Rugby World Cup 2019: South Africa trounce hosts Japan to set semi-final date with Wales

South Africa thumped Japan 26-3 in their Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-final.

After an incredible performance in the Pool stage of Rugby World Cup 2019, hosts Japan went up against South Africa on 20th October at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo.

Japan qualified for their first-ever World Cup quarter-final with a shock wins against Ireland and Scotland. They also became the first-ever Asian country to reach the last eight of the tournament.

Japan finished their Pool stage as leaders while South Africa finished at the second place in their Pool after losing a match against New Zealand. South Africa is also one of the top contenders for the trophy after the All Blacks.

South Africa were favourites in the match but Japan couldn't be underestimated. In the first half of the game, the scores of both the teams were almost even as South Africa scored five points and Japan was at three. In the second half of the game, the Springboks blew Japan out of the water with 21 points and didn't let the hosts score even once. South Africa proceeded to the semi-finals with a massive lead of 23 points.

Final score: Japan 3-26 South Africa

Main points: Japan versus South Africa

South Africa scored a total of three tries in the match, out of which only one was converted. Japan couldn't manage to score even a single try in the whole game.

Pollard from South Africa became the top scorer of the match, bagging eleven points with one conversion and three penalties. Mapimpi followed him with ten points on the board.

Mapimpi from South Africa also became the top try scorer of the match, with two successful tries. One came in the first half of the game and other in the second half.

A yellow card was shown to Mtawarira from South Africa in the first half, reducing them to a 14-man squad.

South Africa will now face Wales, who narrowly beat France in the semi-finals of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 27th October at International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama City.