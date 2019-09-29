Rugby World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Namibia Result & Highlights

South Africa v Namibia - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group B

After a heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in their Rugby World Cup 2019, South Africa were ready to face Namibia on 28th September at the City of Toyota Stadium, Aichi Prefecture, Toyota City.

Namibia had also suffered a loss against Italy, who are currently top of Pool B with 10 points but has played one more game than everyone else. South Africa aim to open their account in the points table.

From the start, the Springboks were in an attacking mood as they scored 31 points in the first half while Namibia scored a mere 3 points. In the second half of the match, Namibia were not able to score while the opposition scored 26.

Final Score: South Africa 57-3 Namibia

South Africa vs. Namibia Match Highlights

The first try of the match came courtesy of South Africa's Mbonambio, followed by a conversion from Elton Jantjies.

Adriaan Booysen got a yellow card for slapping the ball down through the hands of Nkosi and Namibia were down one player for the next 10 minutes.

Namibia were finally able to score after a penalty was called against South Africa and Cliven Loubser made no mistake with the kick from 35 metres away.

At half time, it was obvious South Africa had dominated Namibia with the scorecard reading 31-3.

Frustration was evident for Namibia as Cliven Loubser missed a penalty, the ball bouncing back off the right-hand post.

A second yellow card came for Namibia as Coetzee hit Brits with the ball miles away.

When the referee, Mathieu Raynal, blew the whistle South Africa had moved to the second spot in the points table.

