Rugby World Cup 2019: South Africa edge Wales in tight encounter; set up England clash in final

Rabia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 28 Oct 2019, 14:09 IST

South Africa beat Wales in a close encounter

After England's shocking victory over New Zealand in the first semi-final, Wales squared off against South Africa in the second semi-final of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 27th October 2019 at the International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama City.

The stakes were high as the winner would go on to face England in the tournament final. The Springboks entered the contest in decent form, having lost just one match - to the All Blacks in the pool stage - en route to the semi-finals. Wales, on the other hand, had remained unbeaten and topped their group.

Following New Zealand's shock exit, South Africa were definitely the favourites to take home the gold. However, they could not afford to underestimate Wales, who had plowed past everything that had come in their way.

South Africa got off to a quick start and took a three-point lead into the half-time break. Both teams continued to do battle in the second half of the game with nothing to separate the two sides. However, Handré Pollard scored a penalty in the dying stages of the game to give South Africa a three-point lead which they refused to relinquish, sealing a berth in the final.

Final score: South Africa 19-16 Wales

Main Points: South Africa vs. Wales

Both teams scored a single try each in the match. Pollard then converted for South Africa, while Halfpenny did the same for Wales.

Pollard finished the game as the top scorer, bagging 14 points with one conversion and four penalties. Dan Biggar of Wales had nine points.

South Africa will now face England in the final of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 2nd November at the International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama City, while Wales will do battle with New Zealand for the third spot.

