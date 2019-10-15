Rugby World Cup 2019: Tonga claim victory over USA in their final Pool match

USA v Tonga - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group C

USA took on Tonga in their final Pool C clash of Rugby World Cup 2019 on 13th October at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka Prefecture, Higashiosaka City. Both teams came into the game having already been eliminated from the tournament. Tonga was in third place after they got a bonus point in their defeat against France. USA, on the other hand, was not able to put even a single point on the board. Both the teams were waiting for their first victory of the tournament.

Tonga dominated in the whole game as they won it by a lead of 12 points. In the first half of the match, Tonga scored 12 points while USA managed seven. In the second half, USA gave a tough fight but managed to score only 12 points while Tonga scored 19 points.

Final Score: USA 19-31 Tonga

Main Points: Tonga vs USA

Tonga scored a total of four tries and every try was converted to add the extras, out of which Takulua had two conversions.

The top scorer of the match was not from the winning side. Instead it was Mike Teo from USA who scored ten points by kicking in two tries, making him the top try scorer of the match

Tonga collected a bonus point as they scored four tries and will be going home with a win. While USA lost yet another game making it ten in a row across the last three tournaments.

After this match, Tonga finished their Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign with six points, confirming their third-place finish in Pool C. USA finished in fourth place, unable to open their account. Russia and USA were the only countries that didn't win even a single game at the tournament.

