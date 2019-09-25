Rugby World Cup 2019: Uruguay create history against Fiji - Result and Highlights

Uruguay vs Fiji Rugby World Cup 2019

Rugby World Cup 2019 featured Uruguay taking on Fiji in a Pool D clash on 25 September at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium. Fiji hoped to put points on the board after a disappointing loss to Australia at the Sapporo Dome on 21 September, while Uruguay wanted to start their World Cup campaign with a win.

The first half of the match saw Uruguay utterly dominate Fiji as the former took a 24-12 lead before the break. In the second half, Fiji scored 15 points but still were not able to get past Uruguay.

So without further ado, let's get to the result and highlights of the match.

Final Score: Uruguay 30-27 Fiji

Match #10, Uruguay vs Fiji Highlights

The first try of the match came courtesy of Fiji's Delokoto, who took over from Veitokani's chip. Fiji pocketed the try but failed to do a conversion.

This time Uruguay's Arata pocketed 5 points for his team by scoring a try from 30 meters out followed by a conversion from Felipe Berchesi.

Fiji's aggression brought about yet another try, this time courtesy of Eroni Mawi. Matavesi made no mistake this time and pocketed two more points with a perfect conversion.

Fiji's defense was not up to the mark as Manuel Diana scored yet another try and took his team's score past Fiji's and Berchesi was there to add two more points with a conversion again.

A penalty was called against Fiji, and Berchesi was on the top of his game as he pocketed three more points for his side, extending the lead to 12 points.

The half time whistle blew with the scoreline reading Uruguay 24-12 Fiji.

This time, the penalty was against Uruguay, but Matavesi failed to convert such an easy opportunity into a goal.

Uruguay seemed tired as Tevita Ratuva converted the opportunity into a try, but Matavesi again messed up with the kick and missed the conversion.

Niko Matawalu pulled off a try in the last few minutes as he pocketed five points for Fiji and Volavola messed up the conversion.

The referee blew the whistle, and Uruguay won the game with the final score reading Uruguay 30-27 Fiji.

Uruguay won the match to register their first victory in World Cup since 2003.

